Wilson, Fraser fire Bournemouth past Huddersfield

England striker Wilson headed Bournemouth into the lead when he connected with a free-kick from Ryan Fraser, who has provided more assists than any other Premier League player this season with seven.

Wilson then returned the favour, providing a pass that allowed the Scottish midfielder to drive home Bournemouth's second of a game that it did not have all its own way.

Terence Kongolo pulled a goal back for the visitor before half-time but for all its running and hopeful balls into the penalty area, Huddersfield lacked the sort of clinical finish that Wilson has delivered so often for Bournemouth this season, helping the Cherries pick up all three points.

Huddersfield's Florent Hadergjonaj squandered an early chance from a corner and his miss was punished when the unmarked Wilson arrived in the box to powerfully head home Fraser's free-kick, the 26 year-old beating goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to his left.

Joshua King went close with two chances to score Bournemouth's second before Wilson burst into the Terriers' half with 22 minutes played and, finding himself surrounded, squared the ball to Fraser, who steered a shot through the legs of the advancing Lossl.

Asmir Begovic made a trio of saves to preserve Bournemouth's two-goal advantage, the best coming from a close-range Laurent Depoitre header.

However, the home side’s goalkeeper was beaten by a looping Kongolo header after his defenders failed to clear an Aaron Mooy cross seven minutes before half-time.

Bournemouth had Begovic to thank for coming to their rescue when Charlie Daniels's poor defensive header fell to Mooy, whose low drive was well saved by the Bosnian keeper, and that proved to be Huddersfield's best chance to equalise despite dominating after the break.

