Wilson brace piles pressure on Jokanovic

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Fulham 0-3 Bournemouth

Wilson's first-half penalty set up Bournemouth's sixth league win of the season as Slavisa Jokanovic's men suffered a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat to increase the pressure on the head coach.

David Brooks scored before Ryan Fraser set up Wilson for a late third after Fulham captain Kevin McDonald was shown a second yellow card, and Bournemouth supporters can dream of Europe with Eddie Howe's team flying high in sixth.

The Cottagers, still in the bottom three, offered little attacking threat and remain the only team in the Premier League to have failed to keep a clean sheet this season having shipped 15 goals in its past four outings.

Fulham handed Sergio Rico a Premier League debut but the goalkeeper was beaten from the penalty spot in the 14th minute.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah brought down Wilson as he ran away from goal, the striker picking himself up to send Rico the wrong way from 12 yards.

Referee Andre Marriner rightly deemed Aboubakar Kamara dived over Asmir Begovic's outstretched leg before the goalkeeper parried a fierce drive from Andre Schurrle before the break.

Although Fulham pushed for a leveller, Bournemouth wrapped up the points in the 72nd minute when Wilson won the ball back for Fraser, who slipped a clever ball through for Brooks to slide underneath Rico.

Just 91 seconds later Fulham skipper McDonald, booked earlier for fouling Fraser, chopped Brooks down and consequently saw red.

Scotland winger Fraser helped complete Fulham's misery when he threaded a perfect pass for Wilson to blast in his fifth Premier League goal of the season.

Attentions turn to the Carabao Cup for both teams, with Bournemouth entertaining Championship side Norwich City and Fulham heading to defending champion Manchester City.