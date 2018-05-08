West Brom relegated as Southampton beats Swansea

The Baggies had long seemed condemned to the drop but a remarkable upturn in form under interim boss Darren Moore left hopes of an incredible escape flickering.

Moore was named Premier League Manager of the Month on Wednesday (AEST) thanks to two draws and three wins on the back of Alan Pardew's sacking at the start of April.

But the damage done by a dismal campaign prior to last month means the Baggies will travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (AEST) with only pride to play for before joining Stoke City in the Championship.

Swansea now appears most likely to join Stoke and West Brom in the second tier, with defeat leaving them third bottom and three points shy of both Saints and Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Carvalhal's side travels to Stoke on the final day of the season. Southampton, which entertains champion Manchester City, is nine better off than the Swans on goal difference.

Huddersfield has a game in hand but faces daunting fixtures against Chelsea and Arsenal. David Wagner's men have a goal difference of -29 - two worse than Swansea.