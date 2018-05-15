Wenger won't take another Premier League job

The veteran Frenchman is ending a 22-year stay at Arsenal but he has yet to confirm his next move, while former player Mikel Arteta is now reportedly the front-runner to succeed him at the Gunners.

Wenger, who signed off with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on o=Monday (AEST), says he is mulling over his options but is unlikely to stay in English football.

"It will be very difficult for me [without Arsenal]," Wenger told Arsenal's website.

"At the moment if I want to continue to work, I think I have to move out of the country, because my gut feeling at the moment is that I would feel I would betray my club by staying in England.

"People might feel that I've betrayed what I've built here. That is the problem I face at the moment.

"My club is here, my heart is here and will be forever. As I said in my speech on the pitch after the Burnley game, I'm a fan above all."