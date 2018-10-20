Watford turns form book on its head

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Watford

Wolves had won four of their past five Premier League games, while Watford had only picked up one point in four, but a surprise result here saw Watford leapfrog Nuno Espirito Santo's side into seventh place.

The previous eight of Wolves' Premier League goals had been scored in the second half, yet they were unable to force a late fightback this time around in a lacklustre display.

After a nondescript opening 20 minutes in the first-ever Premier League meeting between the sides, a quickfire Watford double saw the game burst into life.

First, Capoue fired in a powerful, low shot from 30 yards, which flew through the legs of Conor Coady past the unsighted and motionless goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The visitors made it two as a slick passing move ended with Abdoulaye Doucoure, who also assisted the first goal, finding Pereyra and the wing-back producing a magnificent finish high past Patricio with the outside of his foot.

Nuno had named an unchanged side for a record-equalling ninth straight Premier League game, but he brought on Ruben Vinagre at half-time and Ivan Cavaleiro on the hour mark, with Adama Traore coming later.

Willy Boly's close-range backheel was saved by Ben Foster after Joao Moutinho's free-kick briefly caused panic in the away defence and Cavaleiro sent a presentable free header over, but clear-cut chances were few and far between as Watford coasted home.

Wolves will hope to bounce back when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League next weekend.

Watford hosts struggling Huddersfield Town in its next fixture.