Vardy pens four-year Leicester extension

Jamie Vardy has committed his future to Leicester City by signing a new four-year contract, the club has announced.

Vardy has developed into one of the most dangerous goalscorers in the Premier League, hitting the net 20 times in the 2017-2018 season.

The 31-year-old has scored 88 goals in all competitions for Leicester City, his haul of 24 helping the club to an unlikely Premier League title triumph in 2015-16.

And the England international, previously linked with a move to Arsenal, has now signed a deal that will take him through to 2022.