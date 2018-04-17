Tottenham slips up at Brighton

A win for Mauricio Pochettino's side would have sent it 10 points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and put it in a strong position to secure a top-four finish.

However, it had to settle for a point against the Seagulls and its lead can now be cut to five points if Antonio Conte's side comes out on top against Burnley on Friday (AEST).

After a dismal first half, Harry Kane's 26th league goal of the season in the 48th minute looked to have set up the north London side for a routine win.

Those hopes were extinguished within 90 seconds as Pascal Gross netted from the penalty spot after Jose Izquierdo was felled in the area.

Tottenham did all the pressing in the closing stages, with Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura coming close, but it was unable to find a winner against Chris Hughton's resolute side.

Tottenham, which handed a first Premier League start to Moura after his January transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, began brightly, but had little to show for its attacking endeavours during a tepid opening 30 minutes.

At the other end, Lewis Dunk tested Hugo Lloris – making his 250th appearance for the club – with a powerful header and Anthony Knockaert saw a deflected long-range effort held by the Spurs goalkeeper.

Kane then uncharacteristically lashed over from a good position on the edge of the penalty area, while Moura saw a swerving drive from distance comfortably tipped over by the under-worked Mathew Ryan.

The Seagulls keeper then had to be at his best moments before the interval, getting down smartly to palm away Son Heung-min's low drive after a flowing move from the visitor.

The game burst into life shortly after the interval with two goals in the space of 143 seconds.

Kane kicked things off when he powered home from 10 yards out after being teed up the industrious Son, who had done wonderfully to shrug off the attentions of Dunk and keep the ball in play.

Spurs' joy was short-lived, however, as less than a minute later Serge Aurier appeared to trip Izquierdo inside the area.

The decision to award a penalty appeared generous, but Gross cared little as he whipped the resulting spot-kick low to Lloris' right for his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Moura should have tested Ryan soon after, but the Brazilian dragged his effort wide after cutting inside from the left.

Shane Duffy was then inches away from conceding an own goal as his outstretched boot somewhat fortuitously diverted Eriksen's low effort agonisingly past the far post.

Perhaps with one eye on the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday, Pochettino took Kane off with six minutes remaining.

His replacement, Fernando Llorente, struggled to make an impact with only Erik Lamela – who stung the palms of Ryan with a powerful effort – threatening to find a winner in the closing stages.