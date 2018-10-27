Saints frustrated as Magpies misery goes on

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United

Newcastle went into the contest bottom of the table with just two points to its name, a close-season dominated by Benitez's complaints over a lack of transfer funds followed by a tricky start that has seen the Magpies face five of last season's top six in their opening nine games.

However, last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Brighton and Hove Albion did little to suggest results will improve against a lower calibre of opposition and they were second best throughout against a Southampton side that has found life similarly difficult so far this campaign.

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mario Lemina had the best chances to give Southampton a result few would have argued with but, after a frustrating first half, it ran out of ideas and was left to settle for a stalemate that will not do much to ease the pressure on Mark Hughes.

Southampton started much the brighter of the two sides and only Martin Dubravka prevented it from taking an early lead.

The Newcastle goalkeeper denied Elyounoussi after Ryan Bertrand's effort deflected into his path and then turned a Charlie Austin drive behind.

Newcastle did eventually settle into the contest but offered precious little as an attacking force and was fortunate to see Lemina strike the left-hand post with a flicked effort from Bertrand's low cross. Dubravka ensured parity was maintained just before the break as he scrambled to his left to keep out Jack Stephens's header from a left-wing corner.

Southampton huffed and puffed in a second half in which Newcastle was much more comfortable, with Bertrand seeing a goal-bound effort blocked, Lemina lashing over and Shane Long firing wide as the hosts were left to rue their earlier missed chances while Newcastle faces the ignominy of having its winless run stretch into November.

Southampton has a Carabao Cup tie with Leicester City to contend with this week before the daunting trip to champion Manchester City next weekend in the Premier League.

A pair of home fixtures are on the horizon for winless Newcastle, but they come against two of the league's in-form sides in Watford and Bournemouth.