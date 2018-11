Sadio Mane has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club announced.

🤙😁



🤝 Sadio Mane agrees new long-term #LFC contract... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 22, 2018

The Senegalese attacker has established himself as one of the stars of the Premier League since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2016. At the start of this season, he was heavily linked with a move to LaLiga giant Real Madrid.

Mane, together with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino have combined to form a potent front three in Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling title contender.