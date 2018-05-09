Record-breaking City sees off Brighton

With two goals in the opening 34 minutes against Brighton, champions City surpassed Chelsea's 2009-2010 effort of 103 to take ownership of the milestone outright.

Danilo put Pep Guardiola's side ahead 16 minutes into proceedings at the Etihad Stadium and, after an equaliser from Leonardo Ulloa, Silva notched the milestone strike.

It is another feather in the cap for Guardiola's supreme side, who have netted the highest amount of goals by any side in the English top flight since Tottenham scored 111 in 1962-63.