Nagelsmann staying at Hoffenheim amid Arsenal link

The 30-year-old is reportedly a front-runner to succeed Arsene Wenger after he was overlooked by Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich, which opted for Niko Kovac of Eintracht Frankfurt to replace its own veteran coach, Jupp Heynckes.

Mikel Arteta and Nagelsmann are purported to be the two men at the front of the queue for the Gunners' vacancy, but Hoffenheim believes its coach is going nowhere having led the club to a UEFA Champions League spot for the second season in a row.

The club's director of football Alexander Rosen rejected speculation Nagelsmann could be tempted to take over at Arsenal.

"Julian Nagelsmann will be our coach next season. 100 per cent," Rosen said to Sky in Germany of Naglesmann, nicknamed 'Baby Mourinho'.

Former Gunners captain Patrick Vieira has also been linked with the Arsenal vacancy, while outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has not been contacted about the position.

Luis Enrique, on sabbatical since leaving Barcelona in 2017, is another of the names said to be in the frame, with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirming his intention to stay with the Serie A champion.