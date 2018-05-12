Mourinho's ally Faria to leave United

Faria, who leaves United after two years, was also at Mourinho's side during his two spells at Chelsea in the Premier League, and also assisted him at Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He has also been mentioned in some circles as a possible successor to departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

It appears Faria's departure may be down to the fact that he now feels ready for the role of manager himself, taking the reins at a club on his own.

"After a lot of consideration, and with a very heavy heart, I have decided the time is right for me to move on," he said.

"I have had 17 years of incredible and unforgettable experiences. However, I have felt for some time that I would like to spend much more quality time with my family before pursuing any new challenge in my professional life.

"My heartfelt thanks go to the manager, Jose Mourinho, for the belief he had in me, all those years ago, when it all was just a student dream. I would like to thank him for the opportunity and confidence, for the knowledge and experience, but most importantly for his friendship.

"I would also like to thank Manchester United and all the clubs where I have had the privilege of working during this period. I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff and players who, in different ways, have made an important contribution to my growth as a person and as a professional.

"I wish you all the best for the future, knowing that you will always be my close friends."

Mourinho believes Faria is now ready to take on the challenge of managing a club on his own.

"Seventeen years … in Leiria, Porto, London, Milan, Madrid, London again and Manchester. Training, playing, travelling, studying, laughing and also a few tears of happiness," the Portuguese said.

"Seventeen years and the kid is now a man. The intelligent student is now a football expert, ready for a successful career as a manager.

"I will miss my friend and that is the hardest thing for me, but his happiness is more important and, of course, I respect his decision, especially because I know that we will always be together. Be happy, brother."