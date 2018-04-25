Mourinho claims he taught Man Utd how to win

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager won the EFL Cup and Europa League within a year of succeeding Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, becoming the first United manager in history to lift a trophy in his debut season in charge.

United is second in the Premier League table with four games to play this season, having drastically improved on the form that saw it finish sixth in 2016-2017, while the recent 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley sealed its place in the FA Cup final.

Mourinho is therefore confident his time at the club has been a success, claiming there was an acceptance before his arrival that it could not guarantee a challenge for honours, despite winning the FA Cup in Van Gaal's last match in charge.

"I knew the club I was coming to," Mourinho said. "I know that one thing is to go to a club that is prepared to win and you just need to arrive and give the last touches, to give your personal quality, personal knowledge and the team, and the club, is ready just for the last click.

"I knew that was not the case [at United]. The owners knew that. The CEO, he knew that. So, when the question was, in this period of my career, am I ready for this kind of job? Yes, I am ready because my career was about new things all the time.

"I was always very Portuguese in the sense that I'm always ready to discover and try new things, always ready to change country, to change club, to change culture, to change everything in the search of new things.

"I did all of that. So, when I came in this period to Manchester United, I was ready for this and I knew it was not to come and have simultaneous success.

"But, in spite of it, three trophies, three finals, probably a third or fourth [finish in the league] in worst case scenario. Not bad."