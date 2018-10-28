Milivojevic spot on as Gunners' winning run ends

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal

The Palace captain was denied from 12 yards by Jordan Pickford in last weekend's defeat at Everton but stepped up to put Roy Hodgson's struggling side in front in first-half stoppage-time.

Wayne Hennessey could only touch Xhaka's venomous free-kick into the top corner six minutes after the restart and the Palace goalkeeper just failed to prevent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from turning home his ninth of the season at the back post.

The ball was turned Aubameyang's way when Alexandre Lacazette clearly handled a right-wing corner, meaning there was a sense of justice being done when Xhaka, who was playing in an unfamiliar left-back roll, crudely brought down Wilfried Zaha and Milivojevic fired past Bernd Leno's despairing dive.