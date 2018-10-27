Mane double blows Bluebirds away

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff City

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds an early lead, moving to seven goals for the season after his midweek brace against Red Star Belgrade.

Cardiff showed a touch more ambition after half-time, although Mane finished emphatically in the 65th minute before Callum Paterson became the first visiting player to score at Anfield in the Premier League since February.

Xherdan Shaqiri settled any nerves by crowning a lively cameo with a crisp 84th-minute finish and Mane added further gloss, matching Salah's haul of seven for the season and putting Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten side three points clear of champion Manchester City, which takes on Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (AEDT).