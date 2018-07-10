2018 FIFA World Cup
Premier league

Liverpool rewards Wilson with new long-term deal

After impressing on loan at Hull City in the second half of the 2017-2018 season, Harry Wilson has agreed a new long-term deal at Liverpool.

Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

The Wales international came through the Premier League club's youth system and, after scoring regularly at under-23 level, spent the second half of the 2017-2018 season on loan at Hull City.

Wilson - who only signed his last contract extension at Anfield in January - managed seven goals during his temporary stint in the Championship.

The 21-year-old forward found the net twice in Liverpool's opening pre-season friendly on Sunday (AEST) too, as Jurgen Klopp's side recorded a 7-0 victory over Chester.

"I'm delighted to sign the new deal," Wilson told the club's official website.

"When it got offered to me, I was desperate to get everything sorted so I could sign it fairly early on in pre-season because I want to focus on playing football.

"So, now this is sorted, I feel I can do that and push on and try and impress."

News Liverpool Football
Previous Hazard drops intriguing Real Madrid hint
Read
Hazard drops intriguing Real Madrid hint
Next Mahrez joins Manchester City for club-record fee
Read
Mahrez joins Manchester City for club-record fee