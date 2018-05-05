Livermore marvels at battling Baggies

Albion is now unbeaten in five matches under caretaker boss Darren Moore, winning three in a run that has also featured games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The host absorbed plenty of pressure at the Hawthorns but posed a set-piece threat throughout, with its reward a scrambled winner from England midfielder Livermore in the 92nd minute.

MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

"We will just keep battling until the end," he said after the 1-0 success. "It has not been due to lack of effort and the last few weeks have proved that.

"We have got that never say die attitude back and you never know what we can do.

"It is difficult when you look at table, it is not a good read but all we can do is take it game by game.

"Darren Moore and his staff, all of the staff mean an awful lot to us. They are with us every kick."

Southampton's failure to win at Everton gave the Baggies a stay of execution, but Moore is not concerning himself with the games outside his control.

"I won't be watching the games," he said. "All I am worried about is what we do at West Bromwich Albion.

"We worked hard in the week, came up against an excellent team and have come out with a good result."

Irrespective of West Brom's position in the final reckoning, Moore has indisputably done himself no harm at all in terms of taking the job on a full-time basis.

"Everyone talks about my position," he added. "The club asked me to take charge for the six games. That was game five and we go on to game six next week.

"Whatever happens outside I can't control, we have to keep working and then when the season finishes we will sit down and see where the football club will go."