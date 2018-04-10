Klopp confirms Can's season is over

WATCH: Pep sees red as Liverpool rolls City

There had been suggestions Can was hopeful of making a return in Sunday's (AEST) Merseyside derby against Everton, as the Reds left Goodison Park with a 0-0 draw.

But Can has not featured since Liverpool's 5-0 hammering of Watford on 18 March because of a back problem and now seems doubtful to play for the club again this term, perhaps ever.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a move away and still has not signed an extension to his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

And news that he will remain on the sidelines will come as a significant blow to Klopp, who is already without the suspended Jordan Henderson for Wednesday's (AEST) UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City, while Adam Lallana continues to struggle with a hamstring problem.

Klopp confirmed Can's status in an interview with Sky Deutschland, simply saying "yes" when asked whether the former Bayern Munich midfielder's season is over.

The 24 year-old has played 26 times in the Premier League this season and has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus.