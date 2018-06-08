Kane agrees new six-year Tottenham contract June 8, 2018 15:44 Harry Kane has committed his future to Tottenham after agreeing a new six-year contract with the Premier League side. Getty Images Tottenham has tied star striker Harry Kane down until 2024 after announcing he has signed a new contract. Very happy to sign a new contract with @SpursOfficial! Looking forward to kicking on again next season. #COYS 👍 pic.twitter.com/xUykvjaRBD — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 8, 2018 News Tottenham Hotspur Football Previous Argentina's Lanzini ruled out of World Cup Read Next Liverpool confirms Can departure Read