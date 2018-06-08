2018 FIFA World Cup
Kane agrees new six-year Tottenham contract

Harry Kane has committed his future to Tottenham after agreeing a new six-year contract with the Premier League side.

Tottenham has tied star striker Harry Kane down until 2024 after announcing he has signed a new contract.

 

