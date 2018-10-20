In-form Lamela fires Spurs past Hammers

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: West Ham United 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The Argentina international was often a nuisance to the Hammers defence and he got himself a deserved goal just before the break, adding to the six goals and three assists he accumulated in his previous eight games across all competitions.

Spurs just about edged an unremarkable first half, with Lamela breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with a neat header.

West Ham offered a little more going forward after the break and did threaten through Marko Arnautovic, but at no point did Spurs appear to be struggling with the pressure and held on to move up to third at least for a few hours.

After an uneventful start, Harry Kane was the first to threaten either goal just before the half-hour mark, before West Ham lost Andriy Yarmolenko to an innocuous-looking heel injury.

Things soon got worse for the hosts as Lamela found the net with a glancing header from Moussa Sissoko's left-footed cross.

Spurs almost got a second a few moments later, but Lukasz Fabianski pushed Lamela's shot away and then Davinson Sanchez hit the rebound straight at the goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris had to be alert early in the second period, as he clawed a Arnautovic header away from his top-left corner.

The Frenchman denied Arnautovic again in the 60th minute, tipping his low 20-yard drive wide of the mark, shortly before the forward was involved in a brief altercation with Sanchez.

Javier Hernandez — returning after more than a month out with an illness — had a late goal disallowed for offside before Lloris made another save from Arnautovic to secure the points.

West Ham travels next to Leicester City, while Spurs, who face PSV away in the UEFA Champions League this week, host Manchester City in a tantalising fixture on 30 October (AEDT).