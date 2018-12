Hoilett stunner compounds Wolves misery

Wolves were unable to prevent their winless run extending to six Premier League matches as they lost 2-1 at Cardiff City thanks to Junior Hoilett's stunning late strike.

Nuno Espirito Santo has come under pressure of late because of Wolves' poor run and they put in another disappointing showing in Wales, as Cardiff clawed its way out of the bottom three.

Wolves were second best for most of the first half, but went into the break ahead thanks to Matt Doherty's second Premier League goal.

Cardiff stepped things up after the interval and deservedly levelled in the 65th minute through Aron Gunnarsson, and Hoilett netted a glorious winner 13 minutes from the end to consign Wolves to a fifth defeat in six games.

Wolves were guilty of a laborious start, but they took the lead with their first purposeful attack – Doherty slamming home from close range on his 200th league appearance for Wolves after Neil Etheridge parried Raul Jimenez's header at a corner.

Cardiff continued to look the brighter of the two teams thereafter, but it took it until the 37th minute to really threaten Wolves, as Harry Arter's sweetly struck half volley crashed back off the top of the left-hand post.

The host eventually got itself a justified equaliser with 25 minutes left – Gunnarsson producing a spectacular finish from close range after Sean Morrison headed an Arter delivery into the danger zone.

Hoilett completed the turnaround late on, his gorgeous curling effort from the edge of the penalty area going in off the crossbar.

Wolves piled the pressure on towards the end, but Cardiff held out and there was to be no repeat of last season's full-time spat between Nuno and counterpart Neil Warnock, as the pair shook hands after the final whistle.