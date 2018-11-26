Hazard opens to leave Chelsea at end of season

Hazard, now in his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, has persistently been linked with a move to LaLiga giant Real Madrid.

The Belgium international, who is contracted until 2020, said he may make a move at the end of the campaign, but he could yet extend his stay at Chelsea.

"For now I'm staying at Chelsea," Hazard said.

"I have one year left in June. If I don't extend, it is possible. I can't see myself leaving in January. I wouldn't do that to the club, to the fans.

"Next summer it's a possibility, but it's also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea."

While Madrid has been strongly linked to Hazard, a move to Paris Saint-Germain has also been mooted previously.

But the former Lille attacker ruled out a move to the Ligue 1 champion, saying: "There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven't been tempted.

"If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I'll come back to the French league."