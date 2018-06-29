2018 FIFA World Cup
Premier league

Fellaini inks new two-year deal at Man Utd

Manchester United has tied Marouane Fellaini down to a contract until 2020, with an option for another season.

Getty Images

Marouane Fellaini's future has been clarified with Manchester United announcing he has signed a new two-year contract.

 

News Manchester United Football
Previous Jagielka confirms Rooney's MLS move
Read
Jagielka confirms Rooney's MLS move
Next