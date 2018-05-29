UEFA Champions League
Premier league

Fabinho urges Fekir to join him at Liverpool

Liverpool signing Fabinho called on Lyon star Nabil Fekir to join him at the Premier League club.

Liverpool confirms Fabinho signing

Fabinho's switch to Anfield from Monaco was confirmed on Monday, the Brazil international signing a long-term contract after the clubs agreed to a deal reportedly worth $A77 million.

Jurgen Klopp's UEFA Champions League runner-up is expected to be very active in the close-season, with Fekir also linked with a move.

After facing Fekir in Ligue 1, Fabinho said he wanted the France international as a team-mate in the Premier League.

Asked if he wanted Fekir to sign for Liverpool, Fabinho told RMC Sport: "Yes.

"He is a very good player, of international level. In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has shown things.

"It's been a few years of him demonstrating his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."

Fabinho joined Liverpool after five seasons at Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-2017.

