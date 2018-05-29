Fabinho urges Fekir to join him at Liverpool

Liverpool confirms Fabinho signing

Fabinho's switch to Anfield from Monaco was confirmed on Monday, the Brazil international signing a long-term contract after the clubs agreed to a deal reportedly worth $A77 million.

Jurgen Klopp's UEFA Champions League runner-up is expected to be very active in the close-season, with Fekir also linked with a move.

After facing Fekir in Ligue 1, Fabinho said he wanted the France international as a team-mate in the Premier League.

Asked if he wanted Fekir to sign for Liverpool, Fabinho told RMC Sport: "Yes.

"He is a very good player, of international level. In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has shown things.

"It's been a few years of him demonstrating his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."

Fabinho joined Liverpool after five seasons at Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-2017.