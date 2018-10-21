LaLiga
Everton subs clip Eagles' wings

Marco Silva's substitutions proved inspired as late goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun helped Everton to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, which had a Luka Milivojevic penalty saved.

The match appeared to be heading for stalemate after Jordan Pickford denied Milivojevic from 12 yards on the hour, but Everton scored twice in two minutes with the clock winding down to secure a third successive Premier League win.

Everton created several chances in a first half it generally controlled, but Palace went closest when Cheikhou Kouyate hit the frame of the goal with a header.

Palace then saw Milivojevic denied from the spot and Everton took full advantage, as Calvert-Lewin headed it into an 87th-minute lead before Tosun added a second on the break.

