Everton subs clip Eagles' wings

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Everton 2-0 Crystal Palace

The match appeared to be heading for stalemate after Jordan Pickford denied Milivojevic from 12 yards on the hour, but Everton scored twice in two minutes with the clock winding down to secure a third successive Premier League win.

Everton created several chances in a first half it generally controlled, but Palace went closest when Cheikhou Kouyate hit the frame of the goal with a header.

Palace then saw Milivojevic denied from the spot and Everton took full advantage, as Calvert-Lewin headed it into an 87th-minute lead before Tosun added a second on the break.