Emre cans 'fake news' over rumoured Liverpool exit

The Germany international has been heavily linked with clubs including Manchester City, Juventus and Bayern Munich, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Reports in England have claimed Liverpool will have to offer Can £200,000 a week to convince him to stay at Anfield, and the 24 year-old says he is tired of such speculation.

"I've just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury," Can wrote on Instagram. "Interesting stories about me in the press!

"I'm no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch asap."

Can has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three goals for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He was released from the Germany squad after missing last the draw with Spain due to a back problem.