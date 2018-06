Gerard Deulofeu is set to join Watford from Barcelona for an initial €13million fee, LaLiga champion confirmed.

[LATEST NEWS] Agreement with Watford FC for the transfer of Gerard Deulofeu. More details 👇 https://t.co/mMVL065du5 — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) June 11, 2018

Deulofeu spent seven matches of the season on loan at Watford, and will return to the club on a permanent basis.

The Premier League club also unveiled its new kit.