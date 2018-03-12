Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been suspended from his role as a pundit for Sky Sports after footage emerged of him spitting at a 14 year-old girl.

Carragher was filmed spitting in the direction of a car in which the driver was filming as he goaded him over Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

The 14year-old in the passenger seat claimed some of the spit had hit her and, in a statement, Sky said it has had suspended for actions "well below the standards we expect of our people".