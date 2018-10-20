Cardiff off the mark as pressure mounts on Fulham

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Cardiff City 4-2 Fulham

In an entertaining encounter at Cardiff City Stadium, Callum Paterson's scuffed finish in the 65th minute to make it 3-2 was key before Kadeem Harris added gloss late on.

Neil Warnock's side had to overturn an early deficit, Fulham taking the lead through Andre Schurrle's 11th-minute stunner, but the Cottagers' defensive deficiencies enabled Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid to score in quick succession.

Ryan Sessegnon's first Premier League goal drew Fulham level in the 34th minute, but Paterson deservedly restored Cardiff's advantage, with Neil Etheridge's fine save setting the stage for Harris to wrap up the points.

Schurrle's opener was exquisite, the winger wonderfully picking out the top-right corner from 25 yards out, but Fulham's terrible defence ensured its lead was short lived.

Murphy had gone close early on, and made no mistake at the second time of asking as he cut in from the left to finish across Marcus Bettinelli.

Cardiff was presented with another gift five minutes later, Bettinelli unable to prevent Reid from slotting home after Tim Ream had misjudged a loose ball.

Fulham rallied, though, and Sessegnon had it level when he latched onto Aleksandar Mitrovic's pass to tuck in his fifth goal in as many games against Cardiff.

Both sides exchanged chances after the restart, Harry Arter's effort whistling over before Sessegnon struck straight at Etheridge.

Bettinelli was not so lucky at the other end however, with Fulham's goalkeeper caught flat footed by Paterson's mishit shot as it trickled into the corner.

Etheridge would prove the hero when he dived low to his left to keep out Alfie Mawson's header, the save paying further dividends when Harris tucked in a fourth three minutes from time.

Cardiff had scored just four Premier League goals in total prior to this clash, and the fact that it has now doubled that tally must cause real concern for Jokanovic, whose side now sits in the bottom three.

Warnock, however, will undoubtedly feel his side was owed a big win after some of its resilient displays this term.

Cardiff faces the unenviable prospect of facing title hopeful Liverpool at Anfield next, while Fulham welcomes Bournemouth to Craven Cottage.