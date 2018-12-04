Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract December 4, 2018 08:06 Chelsea confirmed versatile defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new long-term contract with the club. Getty Images Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract to commit his future to Chelsea to 2022, the Premier League club announced. Four more years, @CesarAzpi! 💙#Azpi2022 pic.twitter.com/aKYdRnLpkw — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2018 News Chelsea Football Premier League Cesar Azpilicueta Previous Klopp charged for derby celebrations Read Next