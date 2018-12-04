LaLiga
Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea confirmed versatile defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new contract to commit his future to Chelsea to 2022, the Premier League club announced.

 

