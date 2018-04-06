WATCH: Gunners in charge after Moscow mauled

Arsenal cruised to a 4-1 triumph over the Russian side at Emirates Stadium on Friday (AEST), with Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette getting two each.

The comfortable lead leaves them in the driving seat in the Europa League quarter-final tie, though a seemingly innocuous injury suffered by Mkhitaryan just after the hour could prove a blow, with Wenger expecting him to at least be out of Monday's game.

"Mkhitaryan has a knee problem," Wenger said.

"We don't know how bad it is. He will certainly be out for Sunday."

Ospina had been expected to start in goal for the visit of CSKA, but he was ruled out due to suffering an injury on Thursday.

But the scan he had on the problem was "reassuring", according to Wenger.

"He just moved back to make a save and sprained his ankle. There was no contact," Wenger said.

"The scan today was reassuring. He will be out for two to three weeks. Yesterday [Wednesday] we were scared for a very serious injury, but today the scan was reassuring."