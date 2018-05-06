Allegri sends support to Ferguson

The football world came together after Premier League giant United confirmed the iconic 76-year-old is in intensive care having undergone emergency surgery.

Ferguson reportedly fell ill on Saturday (AEST) and he was admitted to Macclesfield District Hospital before being transferred to Salford Royal.

The legendary Scot, who also managed St Mirren and Aberdeen, spent 27 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford until 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League crowns among others.

Allegri rallied around Ferguson, telling reporters: "I'm really sorry and I want to wish him good luck.

"I know he will have the strength to overcome this."

Allegri was speaking after six-time reigning Serie A champion Juve boosted their title hopes with a 3-1 win over Bologna.

Sami Khedira and Paulo Dybala were on target in the second half as Juve moved seven points clear of Scudetto rival Napoli, which is due to face Torino on Monday (AEST).

"We don't have a secret, we just have a great will to achieve our goals. The team have showed that we want to sacrifice despite Napoli's amazing season," Allegri added.

"But we're not champions yet. There are three points left. But we're at 91 points and that means we're doing well. We want to do better though and that means being champions of Italy.

"We're playing the fourth Coppa Italia final, we played a good [UEFA] Champions League level with Real Madrid. Now we want to reap what we sowed, with a lot of sacrifice and effort on our part."