32 people who look more like Mo Salah statue than Mo Salah

beIN SPORTS, with the help of the internet, has uncovered a mixture of 32 people or objects that more closely resemble Egyptian football star Mo Salah's baffling new statue, than Salah himself.

Star Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is the latest sportsperson to be hideously misrepresented in statue form, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis star Andy Murray and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretszky.

Nice as it sounds to be crafted from metal and etched into the consciousness of generations to come, as Ronaldo will attest, there's always a risk of these monuments to the star going horribly bust. Thankfully another sculptor stepped in and made amends, but not before the first attempt became the laughing stock of the internet.

You be the judge: Just how accurate is Ronaldo's bizarre statue?

Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah told Al-Ahram her statue was designed to highlight the importance of Salah "both inside Egypt and abroad." Ironically, her point was further proved when the statue went viral, for all the wrong reasons, on social media.

Here are 32 people who look more like the Mohammed Salah statue than the Liverpool star himself.

1 Home Alone villain MArv

2 Professional surfer Rob Machado

 

3 Sheltered Simpsons character Todd Flanders

 

4 Crooner Art Garfunkel

5 Former Ipswich Town forward Alan Brazil 

 

6 Actor Jonah Hill

 

7 Singer Leo Sayer

 

8 Former British PM Maggie Thatcher

 

9 Monarch Queen Elizabeth

 

10 Party animal Redfoo

 

11 Phil Spector

12 singer/songwriter Barbra Streisand

 

13 Chaz Bono

 

14 Red comedian Carrot top

15 Richard Simmons

16 Gene Shalit

 

17 Motivational Painter Bob Ross

 

18 Bobb-Ross portraying superhero Deadpool 

 

19 Ghostbusters baddy Dr Janosz Poha

 

20 Edible plant Salt bush

21 Former NRL star Matt King 

22 Saved by the bell's Screech

 

23 Hirsuite NRL legend Willie Mason

24 Sean Penn in Carlito's Way

 

25 Manchester United 'fro Marouane Fellaini

26 Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama

 

27 Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale

 

28 EX NFL star Colin Kaepernick

 

29 OJ Simpson in The Naked Gun

30 Former Roosters player Eloni Vunakece

31 Former goalkeeper David James

32 Michael Sheen

 

