Star Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is the latest sportsperson to be hideously misrepresented in statue form, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis star Andy Murray and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretszky.

Nice as it sounds to be crafted from metal and etched into the consciousness of generations to come, as Ronaldo will attest, there's always a risk of these monuments to the star going horribly bust. Thankfully another sculptor stepped in and made amends, but not before the first attempt became the laughing stock of the internet.

You be the judge: Just how accurate is Ronaldo's bizarre statue?

Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah told Al-Ahram her statue was designed to highlight the importance of Salah "both inside Egypt and abroad." Ironically, her point was further proved when the statue went viral, for all the wrong reasons, on social media.

If Mo Salah statue was a realistic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KivfpymFo1 — Ashraf (@TitoTito95) November 5, 2018

Here are 32 people who look more like the Mohammed Salah statue than the Liverpool star himself.

1 Home Alone villain MArv

Hey look its Marv from home alone pic.twitter.com/WHTIEyig1Z — Sam (@Sotiri_AU) November 5, 2018

2 Professional surfer Rob Machado

3 Sheltered Simpsons character Todd Flanders

4 Crooner Art Garfunkel

5 Former Ipswich Town forward Alan Brazil

We knew that Mo Salah statue reminded us of someone... 👀🤣 pic.twitter.com/qyqRG4YFcP — The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) November 5, 2018

6 Actor Jonah Hill

7 Singer Leo Sayer

That new Mo Salah statue makes me feel like dancing pic.twitter.com/x1AUUd6k6S — Steve 7up (@7upSteve) November 4, 2018

8 Former British PM Maggie Thatcher

9 Monarch Queen Elizabeth

10 Party animal Redfoo

11 Phil Spector

Phil Spector pic.twitter.com/xHEZ65ZfJ0 — Mark ⚒ Sullivan WHUSC83 (@sullers45) November 5, 2018

12 singer/songwriter Barbra Streisand

History Lesson: From 1976 to 1981, Barbra Streisand sported a ginger afro, and it was the worst thing any star has ever done to their hair pic.twitter.com/DSOPWhIufL — Tranna Wintour (@TrannaWintour) June 13, 2017

13 Chaz Bono

BREAKING: No sabemos si el monumento es dedicado a Mohamed Salah o a Cesar Bono. Seguiremos informando. #LFC pic.twitter.com/hZLHLEgCXy — Liverpool FC Español (@Liverpool_FC_ES) November 5, 2018

14 Red comedian Carrot top

Carrot Top was born in Rockledge, and grew up in nearby Cocoa, Florida. pic.twitter.com/xDCCzB04lO — Tweets of #Orlando (@Follow407News) November 2, 2018

15 Richard Simmons

And here's me thinking it was a statue of Richard Simmons pic.twitter.com/b8SgdPLuwa — Glenn (@Aroltaz) November 5, 2018

16 Gene Shalit

I kinda want the next media harasser to be Gene Shalit. pic.twitter.com/WCCfBWaDTF — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 21, 2017

17 Motivational Painter Bob Ross

Great to see Bob Ross finally recognised for his contribution to art #salah pic.twitter.com/Hw5CjGDNnQ — Nick Miles (@milesie5) November 6, 2018

18 Bobb-Ross portraying superhero Deadpool

In the Deadpool 2 teaser, a high-as-a-kite Deadpool channels Bob Ross, paints lovely landscapes: https://t.co/NafTy8lfa0 pic.twitter.com/7C6SjNk7Bh — Slate (@Slate) November 17, 2017

19 Ghostbusters baddy Dr Janosz Poha

20 Edible plant Salt bush

21 Former NRL star Matt King

22 Saved by the bell's Screech

Aren’t too many bigger legends than Screech from Saved by the bell pic.twitter.com/pqgFZQ4sGf — KingMonkey#2 (@stoneroses1982) November 6, 2018

23 Hirsuite NRL legend Willie Mason

24 Sean Penn in Carlito's Way

@BBTN Nope. Definitely Sean Penn in Carlitos Way pic.twitter.com/397STwXFSe — Riles (@reillygolfpro) April 3, 2016

25 Manchester United 'fro Marouane Fellaini

26 Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama

27 Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale

Electrizantes los riffs del Hard-Rock de @wolfmother rockeando el escenario del Tecate Mother of All.

¿Cuántos fans de Andrew Stockdale @positron76 disfrutaron de su presentación? #WolfmotherEstáconMother 🔥🤘 pic.twitter.com/j9Cve8pppi — Tecate Mother Of All (@MotherOfAllFest) November 3, 2018

28 EX NFL star Colin Kaepernick

Happy 31st Birthday to Colin Kaepernick 💙 pic.twitter.com/JOJd03g5ls — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 3, 2018

29 OJ Simpson in The Naked Gun

30 Former Roosters player Eloni Vunakece

31 Former goalkeeper David James

32 Michael Sheen