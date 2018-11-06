Star Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is the latest sportsperson to be hideously misrepresented in statue form, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, tennis star Andy Murray and ice hockey legend Wayne Gretszky.
Nice as it sounds to be crafted from metal and etched into the consciousness of generations to come, as Ronaldo will attest, there's always a risk of these monuments to the star going horribly bust. Thankfully another sculptor stepped in and made amends, but not before the first attempt became the laughing stock of the internet.
You be the judge: Just how accurate is Ronaldo's bizarre statue?
Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah told Al-Ahram her statue was designed to highlight the importance of Salah "both inside Egypt and abroad." Ironically, her point was further proved when the statue went viral, for all the wrong reasons, on social media.
Here are 32 people who look more like the Mohammed Salah statue than the Liverpool star himself.
1 Home Alone villain MArv
2 Professional surfer Rob Machado
3 Sheltered Simpsons character Todd Flanders
4 Crooner Art Garfunkel
5 Former Ipswich Town forward Alan Brazil
6 Actor Jonah Hill
7 Singer Leo Sayer
8 Former British PM Maggie Thatcher
9 Monarch Queen Elizabeth
10 Party animal Redfoo
11 Phil Spector
12 singer/songwriter Barbra Streisand
13 Chaz Bono
14 Red comedian Carrot top
15 Richard Simmons
16 Gene Shalit
17 Motivational Painter Bob Ross
Great to see Bob Ross finally recognised for his contribution to art #salah pic.twitter.com/Hw5CjGDNnQ— Nick Miles (@milesie5) November 6, 2018
18 Bobb-Ross portraying superhero Deadpool
19 Ghostbusters baddy Dr Janosz Poha
20 Edible plant Salt bush
21 Former NRL star Matt King
22 Saved by the bell's Screech
23 Hirsuite NRL legend Willie Mason
24 Sean Penn in Carlito's Way
25 Manchester United 'fro Marouane Fellaini
26 Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama
27 Wolfmother frontman Andrew Stockdale
28 EX NFL star Colin Kaepernick
29 OJ Simpson in The Naked Gun
30 Former Roosters player Eloni Vunakece
31 Former goalkeeper David James
32 Michael Sheen