Crisis club Sporting appoints Mihaljovic

Troubled Sporting Lisbon has appointed Sinisa Mihajlovic as its manager on a three-year contract.

The 49 year-old has spent most of his managerial career in Italy having assisted Roberto Mancini at Inter Milan before spells at Sampdoria, Fiorentina and AC Milan.

Mihajlovic replaces Jorge Jesus, who has since taken a job in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal FC, and the Serb has work to do with a number of off-field issues impacting on the club.

Jesus quit Sporting in early June after masked fans invaded the training ground and attacked the squad.

Several top players, including Portugal internationals Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes have all terminated their contracts with the Lisbon club, leaving Mihajlovic with a big rebuilding job.

The incident came after a disappointing end to the season for Sporting, which finished third in the Primeira Liga, but lost to unfancied Aves in the Portuguese cup final.

Outspoken club president Bruno de Carvalho had also publicly criticised the players.