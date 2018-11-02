Missed the match? Watch DC United v Columbus crew on Catch-up

Frederic Brilliant gave DC United the lead in the first half, before Frederico Higuain equalised nine minutes later. The score remained 1-1 for the remainder of the 90, forcing the match into extra time, when Higuain doubled his account.

However, DC United refused to lie down, Nick DeLeon forcing the match into penalties with a spectacular volley with four minutes remaining.

Columbus Crew kept its cool in penalties, with Wayne Rooney surprisingly denied for DC's opening spot kick, before DeLeon went from hero to zero missing his penalty to send DC United packing.