Toronto, DC United play out eight-goal thriller

In an incredible clash at BMO Field, Toronto came from 3-0 down and then needed a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 4-4 against DC.

Yamil Asad completed a team move to open the scoring for the visitor, before Paul Arriola headed in its second.

DC struck again on the stroke of half-time, Darren Mattocks scoring to make it 3-0.

Toronto rallied after the break, scoring twice in the space of nine minutes to get back into the game.

Jonathan Osorio side-footed in Toronto's first before Victor Vazquez converted a rebound after Sebastian Giovinco hit the post.

TFC completed the turnaround with four minutes remaining, Nick Hagglund heading in a Justin Morrow cross.

While Toronto had all the momentum, DC retook the lead as Asad tapped in a Patrick Mullins cross.

The host had one more response in them, Hagglund heading in an Osorio cross at the back post in the 92nd minute to see the teams share the spoils.

In Columbus, Eastern Conference leader Atlanta United was too good for Crew in a 2-0 win.

Martinez scored for the fourth straight game, netting his 14th of the season with a 30th-minute header.

Hector Villalba sealed Atlanta's win with eight minutes remaining, the victory moving it five points clear atop the conference.

A brace from Ignacio Piatti helped Montreal Impact past Orlando City 3-0 and the New York Red Bulls edged the Seattle Sounders 2-1.

Chicago Fire came from behind to draw 2-2 with Colorado Rapids and Danny Hoesen's double saw San Jose Earthquakes draw 2-2 with the New England Revolution.