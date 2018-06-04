2018 FIFA World Cup
Sporting KC thumps Minnesota to regain top in west

Daniel Salloi, Wan Kuzain, Cristian Lobato and Diego Rubio helped extend Sporting Kansas City's unbeaten streak in MLS.

Sporting Kansas City moved back to the top of the MLS Western Conference after defeating 10-man Minnesota United 4-1.

The two teams traded goals inside the opening 11 minutes at Children's Mercy Park.

Daniel Salloi broke the deadlock in the ninth – Sporting KC's Hungarian striker rifling a shot past Bobby Shuttleworth from the edge of the penalty area.

Sporting KC's lead was short-lived as Timothy Melia could not keep out Tyrone Mears's long-range effort two minutes later.

Two goals in three minutes from Wan Kuzain and Cristian Lobato put the home side back in control before half-time.

Minnesota – whichonly had one win in four games heading into the fixture – found itself reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark when substitute Luiz Fernando received a second yellow card within 17 minutes of his introduction.

Diego Rubio came off the bench and added a fourth for Sporting KC with nine minutes remaining as the high-flyer extended its unbeaten run to five games.

 

