Sporting KC thumps Minnesota to regain top in west

Sporting Kansas City moved back to the top of the MLS Western Conference after defeating 10-man Minnesota United 4-1.

The two teams traded goals inside the opening 11 minutes at Children's Mercy Park.

Daniel Salloi broke the deadlock in the ninth – Sporting KC's Hungarian striker rifling a shot past Bobby Shuttleworth from the edge of the penalty area.

Sporting KC's lead was short-lived as Timothy Melia could not keep out Tyrone Mears's long-range effort two minutes later.

Two goals in three minutes from Wan Kuzain and Cristian Lobato put the home side back in control before half-time.

Minnesota – whichonly had one win in four games heading into the fixture – found itself reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark when substitute Luiz Fernando received a second yellow card within 17 minutes of his introduction.

Diego Rubio came off the bench and added a fourth for Sporting KC with nine minutes remaining as the high-flyer extended its unbeaten run to five games.