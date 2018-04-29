MLS wrap: Atlanta goes top, Galaxy beaten

Braces from Miguel Almiron and Kevin Kratz saw Atlanta to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Impact.

Montreal took a surprise lead in the 13th minute, Saphir Taider heading in the opener.

It held onto that advantage until the final 20 minutes, when Atlanta struck four times.

Almiron netted a penalty after a handball in the area before Kratz curled in a wonderful 25-yard free-kick.

After Almiron completed his brace, Kratz produced from another free-kick, this time a little farther out, to seal Atlanta's win and move them two points clear atop the Eastern Conference.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy side conceded a late penalty to go down 3-2 to Red Bulls at StubHub Center.

Visitors New York took a 2-0 lead thanks to Daniel Royer and Florian Valot, who were both set up for simple finishes by Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Ibrahimovic's fine pass set up Ola Kamara to bring Galaxy back into the game and Giovani dos Santos equalised with a close-range finish.

But the Red Bulls scored an 84th-minute winner, Kaku tucking away a late penalty.

Elsewhere, Bastian Schweinsteiger was on the scoresheet as Chicago Fire drew 2-2 at Toronto and Philadelphia Union edged DC United 3-2.

Minnesota United came from behind to beat Houston Dynamo 2-1, Columbus Crew overcame the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 and New England Revolution was a 1-0 winner against Sporting Kansas City.