Different place, same Zlatan, Ibra ready for LA

In an interview given to the club, the Sweden legend said he was ready to give his all for the club and believes he can help it win the title once again.

Ibrahimovic's contract was terminated by United on Friday (AEDT) and he confirmed his MLS arrival in an interview with the LA Times on Saturday (AEDT), Galaxy's announcement coming a few hours later on Twitter.

"I feel good, I feel good," Ibrahimovic, who won titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France — representing Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the process — said.

"I'm training very hard, and yes I haven't played games for a while, but that is what I miss now. I need to play to go in that rhythm.

"The more I play, the better it will be. I'm just excited and looking forward to the games."

Ibrahimovic left PSG as the club's all-time record goalscorer – a mark recently surpassed by Edinson Cavani – to join Manchester United on a free transfer in 2016.

His debut campaign at Old Trafford yielded 28 goals in 46 games and added the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League to an already handsome trophy haul.

However, a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained against Anderlecht during the latter competition left him sidelined for eight months and ultimately pushed him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic was withdrawn at half-time during a 2-2 Boxing Day draw against Burnley that proved to be his final Premier League outing and earlier this month Mourinho said: "We all think it is his last season at Manchester United."

But Ibrahimovic is no less ambitious heading to the United States.

"Wherever I went, I won," Ibrahimovic said. "I'm coming [to LA Galaxy] with this objective. I come to win. I want to win. I think it's in my DNA that I'm winning trophies.

"There's no luck, no special moment, it's just me, so hopefully I'll come with this, bring it with me for the next challenge.

"So, different place, same Zlatan."