Cole released by LA Galaxy

Former England international Ashley Cole has been released by MLS side LA Galaxy.

After failing to make the MLS Cup playoffs, finishing seventh in the Western Conference, Galaxy confirmed in a statement it had not exercised its option to re-sign Cole for the 2019 campaign.

Cole has been released alongside Michael Ciani, Brian Sylvestre, Ariel Lassiter, Sheanon Williams, Rolf Feltscher, Baggio Hrustic and Servando Carrasco.

Cole, who was capped 107 times by England, signed for Galaxy in 2016 having enjoyed a successful career in Europe with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea. 

