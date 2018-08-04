HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Paris Saint-Germain v Monaco

The former Borussia Dortmund coach was interrupted midway through his post-match press conference by bottle-toting players, all keen to celebrate what looks like being another season full of silverware after thrashing Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen, China.

Here's how it looked from the players' POV.

On sait fêter les 🏆 à Paris ! 😂@TTuchelofficial a dû apprécier cet arrosage en règle de Thiago et Adri pour son premier trophée sous nos couleurs 🍾#TDC2018 pic.twitter.com/x17VZLachT — Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷 (@PSG_inside) August 4, 2018

PSG dominated Monaco throughout the match, Angel Di Maria scoring a double as Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah also netted.

It was an ominous display from the French champion, with the 2018/2019 Ligue 1 season set to begin in earnest next weekend.