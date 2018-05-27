Jimmy Durmaz struck in the 88th minute to seal a second-leg victory and ensure a 15th successive season in France's top flight for Mickael Debeve's side.

A 3-0 defeat in the first leg left Ajaccio with a mountain to climb and it looked unlikely to spring a shock at Stadium Municipal, mustering only one shot on target in the match.

The game appeared set to finish goalless until Durmaz collected Corentin Jean's short corner in the penalty area, cut onto his left foot and rifled the ball high into the net.

Ajaccio, which finished five points outside the automatic promotion places, must prepare for a fifth season in Ligue 2 since its relegation in 2014.