World Cup winner Mbappe returns to PSG training

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe was one of France's star players as Les Bleus triumphed at Russia 2018, scoring four goals in the tournament including a 20-yard drive in the 4-2 final victory against Croatia.

The 19 year-old claimed the World Cup's best young player award as a result of his thrilling performances but is now preparing for 2018-2019 with PSG.

As well as Mbappe, Alphonse Areola and Presnel Kimpembe, who were squad players for Didier Deschamps' side, were back in training.

PSG begins its Ligue 1 title defence at home to Caen, having already beaten Monaco 4-0 in the Trophee des Champions to give new manager Thomas Tuchel a winning start.