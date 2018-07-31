Tuchel remains tight-lipped on Kante speculation

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Ligue 1 champion PSG is reportedly interested in luring Kante to the French capital after he helped France to FIFA World Cup glory.

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe revealed he spent the World Cup encouraging Kante to join him in Paris.

However, Tuchel refused to be drawn on the speculation regarding Kante – who is entering his third season at Chelsea.

"It is not fair and I do not like, and I do not like it if other coaches talk about situations of players who are playing for other clubs," Tuchel said.

"So there is no comment on Kante, of course, not for the transfer window."

After helping Leicester City to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016, Kante moved to Chelsea the following season and the 27-year-old has added another league title to his collection as well as the FA Cup.