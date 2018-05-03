Surgery ends Verratti's season for PSG

PSG wrapped up the French top-flight title with five games to spare when it demolished nearest rival Monaco 7-1 last month.

Verratti also does not have World Cup commitments to worry about after Italy failed to reach Russia 2018, although the 25 year-old will miss his club's attempts to complete a domestic treble in the Coupe de France final against third-tier minnow Les Herbiers on Wednesday (AEST).

"The operation went perfectly," read a brief statement on PSG's Twitter. "The date was chosen to allow Marco Verratti to resume the 2018-19 season in the best conditions."

PSG travesl to Amiens in Ligue 1 on Saturday (AEST) and will also be without captain Thiago Silva and winger Julian Draxler due to muscular complaints.