Rayo Vallecano back in LaLiga as Barca B drops

Two years after tumbling out of Spain's top flight, Rayo Vallecano is back, having secured promotion with one match of LaLiga 123 left to play.

Rayo Vallecano has been promoted to LaLiga after a 1-0 win at home to Lugo.

Alex Moreno's strike five minutes before half-time was enough to seal all three points for Rayo and a return to Spain's top flight, two years on from their relegation.

Third-place Sporting Gijon were 2-1 winners over Granada but now cannot catch the top two of Rayo and Huesca with just one round of matches left to play.

A pitch invasion greeted the final whistle at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, as Michel's side celebrated promotion just a year on from a 12th-place finish in a difficult first season back in the second tier.

Rayo could yet win the LaLiga 123 title, having moved a point clear of Huesca, beaten 1-0 at home by Gimnastic de Tarragona just six days after winning promotion with its own defeat of Lugo.

