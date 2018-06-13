European football's governing body announced that it had reviewed transfer contracts and analysed management related accounts and deemed these to be in line with FFP regulations.

It added that PSG's break-even result "remains within acceptable deviation" for the financial years 2015, 2016 and 2017. However, UEFA added that PSG will "remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks".

It is understood PSG will face sanctions if it is unable to raise €60m in income by the end of June.

"The CFCB (Club Financial Control Body) decided to close the investigation into Paris Saint-Germain," a statement released by UEFA read. "Such decision follows a detailed review of transfer contracts and an analysis of the related management accounts which confirmed that such transactions were in line with the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

"Furthermore, the chamber concluded that after significant fair value adjustments of several club sponsorship contracts - on the basis of evaluations performed by independent third party assessors - the break-even result of the club remains within acceptable deviation for the financial years ending in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer – up to and including the upcoming transfer window - and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks."