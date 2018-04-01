PSG fully behind Emery, insists Al-Khelaifi

The French capital side claimed the trophy for the fifth season in a row on Sunday (AEST) thanks to a 3-0 victory in Bordeaux, with Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria the goal scorers.

The victory secured a fifth trophy for Emery at PSG since he took charge in June 2016, but defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 has led to heavy speculation he will leave at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel is one of the favourites for the position and Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has already agreed to join an unnamed club.

Al-Khelaifi, though, is adamant Emery has PSG's backing.

"Our coach is Unai, and we support Unai," he told French TV.

"Every day, I read [in the media] the names written behind Unai. He's our coach and the whole club is behind him.

"We're very happy with this match, which wasn't easy. We played well, we could even have scored four, five, six goals."

Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp insisted PSG deserved to lift the trophy and denied the victory was a routine one for his side.

"We sometimes hear it's always easy for PSG, but it's never easy, especially against a very good team like Monaco," the Germany international said.

"We're always happy to win trophies. It's our goal. We're very happy and we deserve it.

"We worked very well and, in the end, work always pays off."