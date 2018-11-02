PSG confirms Verratti caught drink-driving

Italy international Verratti was stopped by police, with PSG subsequently revealing the sanction he would face.

"On the night of October 30 to 31, Marco Verratti was subjected to a roadside check in his car, which showed a blood alcohol level higher than the limit allowed for drivers on probation after recently obtaining their driving license," PSG said in a statement.

"The next day, our player made a spontaneous apology to the coach and the management of Paris Saint-Germain.

"Under the rules applicable to the contracts of all our players, Marco Verratti will be deprived of a portion of his monthly ethics bonus, which reminds players of the exemplary behaviour that must be theirs in all circumstances with regard to their status."