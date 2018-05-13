Neymar going nowhere, says PSG president

Neymar, 26, has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign despite having spent just one season at PSG.

The Brazil star made a world-record mega-million switch from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 giant in August last year.

Despite reports Neymar could return to Spain, Al-Khelaifi said there was no chance of the star forward leaving his club.

"Who said he cannot stay here? Did anyone say that? Nobody," he told reporters after PSG's 2-0 loss at home to Rennes [Sunday AEST].

"He has a contract with us and he will stay at 2000 per cent."

A foot injury meant Neymar was limited to 30 appearances for PSG in 2017-2018, scoring 28 goals.